The Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) will look to William Contreras, riding a 14-game hitting streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday, at PNC Park.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (3-1) against the Pirates and Andre Jackson (1-1).

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-1, 4.46 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andre Jackson

Jackson makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.46 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.

Jackson is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.2 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Andre Jackson vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has a collective .236 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 1070 total hits and 19th in MLB play with 600 runs scored. They have the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.379) and are 23rd in all of MLB with 142 home runs.

Jackson has pitched three innings without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out three against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will send Woodruff (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 30-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a 4.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .825.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Woodruff has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 581 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 135 home runs (26th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 4-for-18 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in five innings this season.

