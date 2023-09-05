On Tuesday, September 5 at 6:35 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) visit the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) at PNC Park. Brandon Woodruff will get the call for the Brewers, while Andre Jackson will take the hill for the Pirates.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Pirates have +150 odds to upset. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Jackson - PIT (1-1, 4.46 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 40, or 59.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 7-6 record (winning 53.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have come away with 47 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 12-12 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+333) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+320) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

