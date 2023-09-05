Bryan Reynolds will lead the Pittsburgh Pirates into a matchup with William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 404 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 581 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Andre Jackson (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

Jackson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray

