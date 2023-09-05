Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

The Pirates are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-185). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Brewers -185 +150 8.5 -105 -115

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with 47 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 12-12 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of its 138 opportunities.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 10-5-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-36 31-38 23-32 41-41 43-48 21-25

