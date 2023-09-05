Tuesday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET on September 5.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Andre Jackson (1-1, 4.46 ERA).

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 matchups.

The Pirates have won in 47, or 42.7%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (581 total runs).

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule