Liover Peguero vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Liover Peguero -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is batting .267 with four doubles, six home runs and eight walks.
- Peguero has gotten a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (31.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.3% of his games this season, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.275
|AVG
|.261
|.321
|OBP
|.311
|.471
|SLG
|.435
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .167 batting average against him.
