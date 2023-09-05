Liover Peguero -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .267 with four doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Peguero has gotten a hit in 19 of 35 games this year (54.3%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (31.4%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.3% of his games this season, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.4%.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .275 AVG .261 .321 OBP .311 .471 SLG .435 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings