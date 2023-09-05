Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 66.3% of his 101 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (11.9%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Hayes has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (30 of 101), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.326
|AVG
|.213
|.361
|OBP
|.261
|.575
|SLG
|.327
|27
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|19
|33/11
|K/BB
|52/14
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (3-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .167 to his opponents.
