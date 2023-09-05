On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

In 66.3% of his 101 games this season, Hayes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (11.9%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (30 of 101), with more than one RBI 13 times (12.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .326 AVG .213 .361 OBP .261 .575 SLG .327 27 XBH 14 8 HR 4 34 RBI 19 33/11 K/BB 52/14 4 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings