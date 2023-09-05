On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.6% of his 84 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 84 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 32 games this season (38.1%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .231 AVG .248 .298 OBP .314 .308 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 34/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

