On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 53.6% of his 84 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 84 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (38.1%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 44
.231 AVG .248
.298 OBP .314
.308 SLG .317
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 10
34/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Woodruff (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .167 to opposing hitters.
