Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 84 games this season, Bae has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 84 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 32 games this season (38.1%), including nine multi-run games (10.7%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.248
|.298
|OBP
|.314
|.308
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|34/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (3-1) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .167 to opposing hitters.
