Jack Suwinski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.
- Suwinski has had a hit in 54 of 118 games this year (45.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (15.3%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (37 of 118), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.216
|.319
|OBP
|.346
|.380
|SLG
|.517
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|33
|76/33
|K/BB
|72/32
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .167 against him.
