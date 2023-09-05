Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.

Suwinski has had a hit in 54 of 118 games this year (45.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (15.3%).

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (16.1%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (37 of 118), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .198 AVG .216 .319 OBP .346 .380 SLG .517 19 XBH 22 8 HR 15 25 RBI 33 76/33 K/BB 72/32 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings