Player props can be found for Cody Bellinger and Wilmer Flores, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 19 starts this season.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 30 6.0 4 1 0 6 2 at Pirates Aug. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Aug. 20 6.1 5 1 1 3 1 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 131 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 31 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .320/.363/.549 on the year.

Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 16 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.341/.392 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Flores Stats

Flores has recorded 97 hits with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashed .285/.351/.524 on the season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 93 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .250/.369/.398 so far this year.

Wade brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

