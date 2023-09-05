Austin Slater and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Kyle Hendricks, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 166 total home runs.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (697 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

San Francisco is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .382 this season.

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Giants pitchers have a 1.247 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Hendricks has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.

Hendricks is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (4-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

None of Walker's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 11 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.3 frames per appearance.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Graham Ashcraft 9/1/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Jose Cuas Lyon Richardson 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Wicks Tristan Beck 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Slade Cecconi 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Tristan Beck Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Alex Cobb Austin Gomber 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home - Tanner Bibee

