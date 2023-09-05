On Tuesday, Connor Joe (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .240 with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

Joe has gotten a hit in 61 of 113 games this year (54.0%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (15.0%).

In 8.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this year (24.8%), Joe has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (40 of 113), with two or more runs 10 times (8.8%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .273 AVG .211 .386 OBP .291 .430 SLG .405 18 XBH 22 4 HR 5 22 RBI 13 43/27 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings