The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (129) this season.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

In 72.4% of his 123 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (13.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (54 of 123), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .240 AVG .286 .317 OBP .329 .391 SLG .525 22 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 46/24 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 8

