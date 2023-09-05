Bryan Reynolds vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (129) this season.
- He ranks 65th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Reynolds will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.
- In 72.4% of his 123 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (13.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.9% of his games this season (54 of 123), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.286
|.317
|OBP
|.329
|.391
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|46/24
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .167 to opposing hitters.
