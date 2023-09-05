Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 113th in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 112), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .277 AVG .229 .383 OBP .369 .411 SLG .378 17 XBH 14 5 HR 7 22 RBI 21 50/35 K/BB 50/40 5 SB 6

