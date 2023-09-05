Andrew McCutchen vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 113th in slugging.
- McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 112), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.277
|AVG
|.229
|.383
|OBP
|.369
|.411
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|21
|50/35
|K/BB
|50/40
|5
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .167 against him.
