Alfonso Rivas -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (12 of 28), with more than one hit three times (10.7%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .250 AVG .143 .400 OBP .143 .375 SLG .286 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/2 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings