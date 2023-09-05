Alfonso Rivas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alfonso Rivas -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .208 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this season (12 of 28), with more than one hit three times (10.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Rivas has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.143
|.400
|OBP
|.143
|.375
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|3/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .167 batting average against him.
