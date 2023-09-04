There are four matches in the US Open (hard) round of 16 today, including No. 14-ranked Daria Kasatkina against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All the action can be found via live stream.

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: September 4

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 4

Match Round Match Time Peyton Stearns vs. Marketa Vondrousova Round of 16 11:00 AM ET Madison Keys vs. Jessica Pegula Round of 16 12:00 PM ET Ons Jabeur vs. Qinwen Zheng Round of 16 2:15 PM ET Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Round of 16 7:00 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Kasatkina vs. Sabalenka

Kasatkina has not won any of her 18 tournaments this year, with an overall record of 30-18.

Sabalenka has posted a 41-10 record on the year, claiming two tournament victories.

Through 48 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kasatkina has played 20.1 games per match and won 54.6% of them.

Through 22 matches this year on hard courts, Kasatkina has played 19.2 games per match and won 50.9% of them.

Kasatkina has won 48% of her return games this year, and 61.1% of her service games.

Sabalenka is averaging 20.5 games per match in her 51 matches played this year across all court types, with a 59.7% game winning percentage.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 26 matches (averaging 20 games per match and 9.1 games per set).

Including all surfaces, Sabalenka's service game winning percentage is 80.5% (winning 428 of 532 service games) and her return game winning percentage is 38.1% (winning 195 of 512 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Karolina Muchova Xinyu Wang 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 Round of 16 Sorana Cirstea Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-3 Round of 16 Cori Gauff Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 Round of 16 Jelena Ostapenko Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 Round of 16

