The Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) square off on Monday at 6:35 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at PNC Park.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-7), while the Pirates' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (9-7) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.55 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .203 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Corbin Burnes vs. Pirates

The Pirates are batting .235 this season, 27th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .386 (25th in the league) with 133 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Pirates in two games, and they have gone 3-for-42 with a double and four RBI over 13 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.