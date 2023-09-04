The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others in this matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 128 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .264/.323/.461 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 97 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 75 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .251/.374/.388 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .231 with five walks and two RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 26th start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2 vs. Twins Aug. 23 6.0 8 6 6 5 1 at Dodgers Aug. 17 7.0 2 0 0 9 2 at White Sox Aug. 11 5.2 8 5 5 5 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 70 RBI (141 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a .278/.365/.445 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 108 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .234/.315/.419 slash line on the year.

Santana heads into this matchup looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .342 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

