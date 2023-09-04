Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 4.

Corbin Burnes (9-7) will start for the Brewers in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.2%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (577 total, 4.2 per game).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule