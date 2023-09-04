Pirates vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 4
Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET on September 4.
Corbin Burnes (9-7) will start for the Brewers in this matchup. The Pirates, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.
Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Pirates' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.2%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (577 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Pirates have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 29
|@ Royals
|W 6-3
|Colin Selby vs Cole Ragans
|August 30
|@ Royals
|W 4-1
|Andre Jackson vs Angel Zerpa
|September 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Mitch Keller vs Dakota Hudson
|September 2
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Thomas Hatch vs Drew Rom
|September 3
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Johan Oviedo vs Zack Thompson
|September 4
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Corbin Burnes
|September 5
|Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 6
|Brewers
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Freddy Peralta
|September 8
|@ Braves
|-
|Thomas Hatch vs Bryce Elder
|September 9
|@ Braves
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Charlie Morton
|September 10
|@ Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
