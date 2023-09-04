Liover Peguero and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .274.

Peguero will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last games.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with more than one hit 11 times (32.4%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (12 of 34), with more than one RBI seven times (20.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .292 AVG .261 .340 OBP .311 .500 SLG .435 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 19/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings