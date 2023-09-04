Liover Peguero vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Liover Peguero and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .274.
- Peguero will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last games.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 55.9% of his games this year (19 of 34), with more than one hit 11 times (32.4%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (17.6%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (12 of 34), with more than one RBI seven times (20.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.340
|OBP
|.311
|.500
|SLG
|.435
|4
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|19/3
|K/BB
|17/5
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
