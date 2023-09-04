Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .265 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 66 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has an RBI in 29 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), with two or more runs seven times (7.0%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.323
|AVG
|.213
|.358
|OBP
|.261
|.550
|SLG
|.327
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|52/14
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-7) out for his 28th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
