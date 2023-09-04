Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (97 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .265 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 66 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has an RBI in 29 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (39 of 100), with two or more runs seven times (7.0%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .323 AVG .213 .358 OBP .261 .550 SLG .327 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 52/14 4 SB 5

