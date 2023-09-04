Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .203 with 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's homered in 18 of them (15.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (36 of 117), with more than one RBI 12 times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41 of 117 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .191 AVG .216 .316 OBP .346 .362 SLG .517 18 XBH 22 7 HR 15 23 RBI 33 74/33 K/BB 72/32 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings