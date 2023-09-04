The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .243 with 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.

In 61 of 112 games this season (54.5%) Joe has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.2%).

He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40 of 112 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .280 AVG .211 .394 OBP .291 .441 SLG .405 18 XBH 22 4 HR 5 22 RBI 13 42/27 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings