The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.386 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 128 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 88 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (43 of 122), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (53 of 122), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .240 AVG .286 .318 OBP .329 .389 SLG .525 21 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 44/24 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings