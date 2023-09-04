Bryan Reynolds vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds (.386 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 128 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .461.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 88 of 122 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (43 of 122), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year (53 of 122), with two or more runs 12 times (9.8%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.240
|AVG
|.286
|.318
|OBP
|.329
|.389
|SLG
|.525
|21
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|44/24
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.55), eighth in WHIP (1.091), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
