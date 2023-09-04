On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .374 this season while batting .251 with 75 walks and 54 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 117th in slugging.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven home a run in 28 games this season (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .271 AVG .229 .380 OBP .369 .397 SLG .378 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 21 50/35 K/BB 50/40 5 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings