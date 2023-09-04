Alfonso Rivas -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .203 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

In 40.7% of his 27 games this season, Rivas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 27 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 2 .185 AVG .143 .207 OBP .143 .333 SLG .286 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 0 9/1 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings