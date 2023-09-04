Alfonso Rivas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alfonso Rivas -- with a slugging percentage of .346 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on September 4 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .203 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 40.7% of his 27 games this season, Rivas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 27 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 27 games so far this year.
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|2
|.185
|AVG
|.143
|.207
|OBP
|.143
|.333
|SLG
|.286
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|9/1
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
