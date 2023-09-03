On Sunday, Vinny Capra (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Thompson. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinny Capra? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Vinny Capra At The Plate

Capra has a double and two walks while hitting .200.

In three of seven games this season, Capra got a hit, but only one each time.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Capra has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 .250 AVG .143 .250 OBP .333 .250 SLG .286 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings