The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78), at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-13, 4.20 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 28th of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 154 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Over 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.

Oviedo has 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cardinals

He will take the hill against a Cardinals offense that ranks 10th in the league with 1175 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .426 (ninth in the league) with 185 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

Oviedo has thrown 12 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 15 against the Cardinals this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals' Thompson (3-5) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, a 2.61 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.538 in 20 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 573 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 132 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Pirates have gone 7-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI in eight innings this season against the left-hander.

