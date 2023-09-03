The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt head into the final of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 132 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 573 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.377 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Johan Oviedo (8-13) will make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw nine scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 27 starts this season.

Oviedo will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton

