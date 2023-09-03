Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field at Busch Stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds on Sunday.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the game.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -155 +125 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Pirates matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.6%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 22-29 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of its 136 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 31-37 23-31 40-41 42-48 21-24

