Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) and Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on September 3.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (3-5) for the Cardinals and Johan Oviedo (8-13) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been victorious in 46, or 42.6%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 27 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (573 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule