Miguel Andujar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

  • Andujar has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .167.
  • In four of 13 games this year (30.8%), Andujar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (23.1%), Andujar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.067 AVG .238
.067 OBP .304
.133 SLG .571
1 XBH 3
0 HR 2
0 RBI 7
2/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 137 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
