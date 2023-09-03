Miguel Andujar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .167.

In four of 13 games this year (30.8%), Andujar has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (23.1%), Andujar has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .067 AVG .238 .067 OBP .304 .133 SLG .571 1 XBH 3 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

