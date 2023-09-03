Liover Peguero and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Zack Thompson on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .265 with three doubles, six home runs and eight walks.

Peguero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

Peguero has had a hit in 18 of 33 games this year (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (30.3%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Peguero has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.4% of his games this season (14 of 33), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .292 AVG .246 .340 OBP .300 .500 SLG .415 4 XBH 5 3 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

