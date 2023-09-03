The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .265.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 65 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.

Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (11.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has driven in a run in 29 games this year (29.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39 of 99 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 51 .323 AVG .213 .358 OBP .261 .550 SLG .329 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 51/14 4 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings