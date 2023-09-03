After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 44
.237 AVG .248
.305 OBP .314
.316 SLG .317
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 10
33/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
  • Thompson (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.