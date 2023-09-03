Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 over the course of his last outings.
- In 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.237
|AVG
|.248
|.305
|OBP
|.314
|.316
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|33/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Thompson (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
