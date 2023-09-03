After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Zack Thompson) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .243 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 over the course of his last outings.

In 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in two of 83 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 38.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .237 AVG .248 .305 OBP .314 .316 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 33/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

