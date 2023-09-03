Jason Delay vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After batting .273 with three doubles, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Zack Thompson) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .266.
- Delay has recorded a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has gone deep in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Delay has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25.0% of his games this year (12 of 48), with two or more runs three times (6.3%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.264
|AVG
|.269
|.329
|OBP
|.333
|.306
|SLG
|.448
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|14/6
|K/BB
|21/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 137 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
