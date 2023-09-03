The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .206.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 53 of 116 games this season (45.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (14.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 116), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 36 games this year (31.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .191 AVG .221 .316 OBP .352 .362 SLG .529 18 XBH 22 7 HR 15 23 RBI 33 74/33 K/BB 71/32 7 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings