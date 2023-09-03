Jack Suwinski vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jack Suwinski (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .206.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 53 of 116 games this season (45.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 116), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had an RBI in 36 games this year (31.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.191
|AVG
|.221
|.316
|OBP
|.352
|.362
|SLG
|.529
|18
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|33
|74/33
|K/BB
|71/32
|7
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Thompson (3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.