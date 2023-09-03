Connor Joe vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.
- In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has an RBI in 27 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.280
|AVG
|.214
|.394
|OBP
|.292
|.441
|SLG
|.412
|18
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|12
|42/27
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- Thompson makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.92 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
