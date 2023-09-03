The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.353 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .245.

In 61 of 111 games this year (55.0%) Joe has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

Looking at the 111 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.1%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has an RBI in 27 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .280 AVG .214 .394 OBP .292 .441 SLG .412 18 XBH 22 4 HR 5 22 RBI 12 42/27 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings