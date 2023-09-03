The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 127 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .463.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Reynolds has had a hit in 87 of 121 games this season (71.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (25.6%).

Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (14.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 of 121 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .240 AVG .287 .318 OBP .330 .389 SLG .530 21 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 44/24 K/BB 63/17 3 SB 7

