Andrew McCutchen -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 95 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
  • In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 110), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (25.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 54
.271 AVG .222
.380 OBP .362
.397 SLG .373
15 XBH 14
5 HR 7
21 RBI 21
50/35 K/BB 50/39
5 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
