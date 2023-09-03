Andrew McCutchen -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 95 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 110), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (25.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (8.2%).

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .271 AVG .222 .380 OBP .362 .397 SLG .373 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 21 50/35 K/BB 50/39 5 SB 5

