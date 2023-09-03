Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Zack Thompson on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Zack Thompson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 95 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 100th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.
- In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 110), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (25.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (8.2%).
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|54
|.271
|AVG
|.222
|.380
|OBP
|.362
|.397
|SLG
|.373
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|21
|50/35
|K/BB
|50/39
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
