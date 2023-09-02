The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) are a heavy 20.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0). The total for this game has been set at 49.5 points.

On defense, Penn State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 17th-best by surrendering only 323.5 yards per game. It ranked 34th on offense (433.6 yards per game). West Virginia averaged 398.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 57th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranked 98th, surrendering 412.3 yards per game.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Penn State vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -20.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

West Virginia compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.

West Virginia and its opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times last season.

Last season, West Virginia was the underdog nine times and won three of those games.

West Virginia played as an underdog of +800 or more once last season and won that game.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

In addition to his 2,097 passing yards and 61.5% completion percentage last year, JT Daniels connected on 13 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

On 81 targets, Sam James had 46 receptions (3.8 per game) for 745 yards and six TDs in 12 games.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton was an important part of the air attack last year, posting 62 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson was targeted 11 times leading to 10 receptions, 21 yards and zero touchdowns in 12 games.

Lee Kpogba helped spur the defense with 70 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

Dante Stills accumulated 4.5 sacks to go along with 7.0 TFL and 23 tackles in 12 games.

Aubrey Burks registered one interception to go along with 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended in 12 games.

The contributions of Jasir Cox, who played in 12 games, included 0.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 45 tackles.

