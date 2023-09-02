West Virginia vs. Penn State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will beat the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beaver Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
West Virginia vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Penn State (-20.5)
|Over (49.5)
|Penn State 40, West Virginia 18
West Virginia Betting Info (2022)
- The implied probability of a win by the Mountaineers, based on the moneyline, is 11.1%.
- The Mountaineers put together a 6-6-0 ATS record last year.
- In Mountaineers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.
- The average total for West Virginia's games last season was 58.5 points, 9.0 more than this game's over/under.
Penn State Betting Info (2022)
- The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this game.
- The Nittany Lions covered nine times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- Penn State had one win ATS (1-2) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Nittany Lions games.
- The point total average for Penn State games last season was 52.4, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
Mountaineers vs. Nittany Lions 2022 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Penn State
|35.8
|18.2
|33.9
|15.4
|38.6
|21.6
|West Virginia
|30.6
|32.9
|39.2
|35.2
|22
|30.7
