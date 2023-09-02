The UCLA Bruins (0-0) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will face each other at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24

UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24 UCLA went 6-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter last year, the Bruins had a record of 3-1 (75%).

Coastal Carolina won two of the five games it played as underdogs last season.

The Chanticleers played as an underdog of +500 or more once last season and won that game.

The Bruins have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-15.5)



UCLA (-15.5) UCLA had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

The Bruins went 3-3 as 15.5-point favorites or more last season.

Coastal Carolina's record against the spread last year was 4-8-1.

The Chanticleers didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 15.5-point or more underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (66.5)



Under (66.5) UCLA played six games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.

UCLA played in three games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 66.5 points.

The two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game (68.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 66.5 points.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64.3 64.4 64 Implied Total AVG 39.8 40.2 38.8 ATS Record 6-7-0 4-5-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-3-0 6-3-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-1 0-1

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 60.1 57.4 Implied Total AVG 34.2 35.6 32.7 ATS Record 4-8-1 2-4-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.