Pirates vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) ride a four-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Cardinals will look to Drew Rom (0-2) against the Pirates and Thomas Hatch (1-1).
Pirates vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Thomas Hatch
- The Pirates are sending Hatch (1-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a hit.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .280 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 13 appearances.
Thomas Hatch vs. Cardinals
- He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 17th in the league with 603 total runs scored while batting .253 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .426 slugging percentage (ninth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 182 home runs (eighth in the league).
- In three innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Hatch has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are batting .200.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom
- Rom will get the start for the Cardinals, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has pitched to an 8.00 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5 walks per nine across two games.
Drew Rom vs. Pirates
- The Pirates have scored 566 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 131 home runs, 27th in the league.
- The Pirates have gone 8-for-20 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI in 3 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
