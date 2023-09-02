Bryan Reynolds and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has collected 126 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.325/.465 on the year.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 72 walks and 41 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .246/.367/.385 so far this year.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 28 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 136 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .274/.321/.487 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.365/.456 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.