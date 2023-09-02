When the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) and Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) face off at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 2, Drew Rom will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Pirates will send Thomas Hatch to the hill. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-155). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-2, 8.00 ERA) vs Hatch - PIT (1-1, 3.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Pirates' game against the Cardinals but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Pirates (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Pirates to defeat the Cardinals with those odds, and the Pirates emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Andrew McCutchen get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 30 out of the 66 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a record of 15-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (48.4% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 2-1 record over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (42.1%) in those games.

This year, the Pirates have won 22 of 51 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Connor Joe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.