Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Drew Rom, who will start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 131 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .386 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 566 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Thomas Hatch to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Thursday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Kansas City Royals.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder

