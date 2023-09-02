Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 45, or 42.1%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 8-9 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 135 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 30-37 23-31 39-41 42-48 20-24

