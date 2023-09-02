Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (58-77) and Pittsburgh Pirates (62-73) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Cardinals will give the ball to Drew Rom (0-2, 8.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Thomas Hatch (1-1, 3.20 ERA).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 45 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 22 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (566 total), Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule