After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Drew Rom) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .156.

This year, Andujar has totaled at least one hit in three of 12 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In two games this year, Andujar has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .067 AVG .235 .067 OBP .316 .133 SLG .588 1 XBH 2 0 HR 2 0 RBI 6 2/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings